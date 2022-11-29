Man accused of raping and assaulting woman at house in Cork sent forward for trial

A book of evidence was served on a 42-year-old man accused of raping and assaulting a woman at a house in Co Cork in September last year.

Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed at Cork District Court that the book of evidence had been served on the accused.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the Central Criminal Court, where a date will be set for a trial of the case before judge and jury.

The parties cannot be identified because of the rape charges. The two counts of rape both relate to September 10, 2021. The charge of assault causing harm to the same woman also relates to the same time and place.

Judge Kelleher extended free legal for solicitor Pat Horan to cover junior and senior counsel at the Central Criminal Court.

Previously set bail conditions required the defendant to have no contact — direct or indirect — with the complainant, hand over his passport and not apply for a replacement, sign on twice a week at his local Garda station, notify gardaí of any change of address and to be contactable by gardaí on his mobile phone.

No facts were outlined in relation to the allegations that gave rise to the charges in the case.

Judge Kelleher gave the accused the legal warning in relation to supplying the prosecution with details of any witnesses that might be relied upon in support of an alibi defence.

The accused was represented in court by solicitor Vicky Buckley, on behalf of solicitor Pat Horan, for the service of the book of evidence.