Ex-Kerry badminton champion gets seven years for paying women to let him abuse their children

A mother who sold naked photos of her children to Timmy Duggan jailed for three years with final 18 months suspended
Ex-Kerry badminton champion gets seven years for paying women to let him abuse their children

Timmy Duggan also tried to directly solicit sexual favours from young children by offering them lollipops and cash.

Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 14:26
David Raleigh

A four-time Kerry badminton champion who paid women to access their children for his own “deplorable” sexual gratification has been jailed for seven years.

Timmy Duggan, (35), of Mountain Lodge, Annagh, Tralee, Co. Kerry, originally from Moyvane, also tried to directly solicit sexual favours from young children by offering them lollipops and cash.

Duggan’s own barrister, Mark Nicholas, described his actions as “absolutely despicable”.

A mother who sold naked photos of her children to Duggan was also jailed on Monday for three years with the final 18 months suspended.

Duggan was previously returned for trial on 47 sexual offences against children, however the State accepted a plea to 22 offences ranging from child sexual assault, child sexual exploitation, inciting children to engage in a sexual act, possessing naked images of children and encouraging others, including the victim’s mothers, to produce “child pornography”.

The offences occurred at locations in Limerick and in Kerry on dates between 2015 and 2021.

The judge imposed an eight-year sentence on Duggan with the final year suspended.

More to follow...

Read More

Court hears 'deplorable' details of Kerry badminton coach paying women to let him abuse their children

More in this section

Man admits murdering Mallow woman whose body was found in burning car Man admits murdering Mallow woman whose body was found in burning car
Two arrested after men rob Dublin pharmacy with screwdrivers Two arrested after men rob Dublin pharmacy with screwdrivers
Xmas Shopping Grafton Street AGSI says arming gardaí would be 'step too far' as Varadkar says he would support move
#Courtssexual abusePlace: KerryPerson: Timmy Duggan
Ex-Kerry badminton champion gets seven years for paying women to let him abuse their children

Man had stolen €185k in social welfare for 22 years to provide for his family, court told

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.232 s