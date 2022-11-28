Ex-Kerry badminton champion gets seven years for paying women to let him abuse their children

A four-time Kerry badminton champion who paid women to access their children for his own “deplorable” sexual gratification has been jailed for seven years.
Timmy Duggan, (35), of Mountain Lodge, Annagh, Tralee, Co. Kerry, originally from Moyvane, also tried to directly solicit sexual favours from young children by offering them lollipops and cash.
Duggan’s own barrister, Mark Nicholas, described his actions as “absolutely despicable”.
A mother who sold naked photos of her children to Duggan was also jailed on Monday for three years with the final 18 months suspended.
Duggan was previously returned for trial on 47 sexual offences against children, however the State accepted a plea to 22 offences ranging from child sexual assault, child sexual exploitation, inciting children to engage in a sexual act, possessing naked images of children and encouraging others, including the victim’s mothers, to produce “child pornography”.
The offences occurred at locations in Limerick and in Kerry on dates between 2015 and 2021.
The judge imposed an eight-year sentence on Duggan with the final year suspended.