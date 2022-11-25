Corkman who chased man through West Cork town wielding knife is jailed

A one-year jail term was imposed on a Cork man who chased another man through Dunmanway and repeatedly swiped a knife in his direction.

Judge Dara Hayes imposed a sentence of two years on Mark Foley, with the last year suspended.

Mark Foley, from Clonakilty, Co Cork, and most recently living at Model Farm Road in Cork City, came from a very troubled background and had addiction difficulties since the age of 13, his barrister Ben Shorten said.

The background to the case was that a Polish man was watching a film at a friend’s house in Dunmanway when he was chased by Foley, who was carrying a knife and swiped it near the victim’s throat, narrowly missing it a number of times.

Foley, 30, pleaded guilty to a number of charges arising out of the incident, including a charge of producing a knife at East Green, Dunmanway, Co Cork, on November 3, 2018, and a simple assault on Mariusc Wozniak.

Foley also admitted the public order charge of engaging in threatening behaviour during the incident.

Detective Garda Kevin Kennedy testified the injured party went to a friend’s house in Dunmanway to watch a film. Foley later called into the house, calling Mr Wozniak insulting names.

Mr Wozniak decided to leave the house but Foley followed him and assaulted him. He also chased him with a 10in knife.

“He almost nicked his throat on numerous occasions. Mr Wozniak managed to avoid the knife and run home. Thankfully, the knife did not contact Mr Wozniak. Otherwise we would be here for a different kind of case,” Garda Kennedy said.