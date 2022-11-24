Corkman who broke former partner's jaw and bit her on shoulder jailed for a year

'Violence is not a way to resolve disputes. Male violence against women is particularly unacceptable,' judge said
Accused punched his former partner in the face twice after she asked him to leave her home. Picture: Larry Cummins 

Thu, 24 Nov, 2022 - 20:45
Liam Heylin

A young woman had her jaw broken in two places and was bitten on the shoulder in an assault by her former partner and now the man — who is engaged to be married to another woman — has been sentenced one year in prison.

Judge Dara Hayes imposed a sentence of two years on Stephen Higgins and suspended half of that sentence.

“This is a very serious offence in which a woman received a fractured jaw. Violence is not a way to resolve disputes. Male violence against women is particularly unacceptable.

“The injured party was entitled to ask him to leave her home, as any householder is when someone has outstayed their welcome,” Judge Hayes said.

Garda Gavin Breen testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that Stephen Higgins, of 20 Glencree Crescent, Mayfield, Cork, got into an argument with his ex-partner at another house in Mayfield on July 23 2020.

She asked him to leave her home on several occasions. When he refused to do so she began to push him towards the front door. He turned around and bit her on the right shoulder. He then punched her into the face twice with his fist before leaving.

“When he bit her, it did not break her skin but she was left with a mark on the shoulder. She had fractures to both sides of her jaw,” Garda Breen said.

Brendan Kelly, defence barrister, said Higgins, 31, brought €3,000 compensation to court for the injured party.

“There was a relationship between them on and off for a period of time. He is not a person known for violence. Alcohol was a factor on the night. 

“He cannot present any tangible explanation for why he behaved the way he did. It is as much a mystery to him as to anyone else why he behaved the way he did. He is devastated, ashamed and shocked. As he said himself, ‘I am disgusted with what I did’,” Mr Kelly said.

He was sentenced following his plea of guilty to the charge of assault causing harm.

