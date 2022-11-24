Opportunistic burglars hid stolen goods behind a headstone in cemetery

A couple woke to the sound of two men burgling their home in Cork City and in a follow-up search gardaí found stolen property stashed behind a headstone in a cemetery.

Now one of the burglars has been jailed for two and a half years.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a total sentence of three years with the last six months suspended in the case against 50-year-old Martin Hurley. Six months of the jail term arose from the activation of a previously suspended sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Sergeant Ian Foley told Judge Boyle that a locator application on the stolen Apple iPod was activated and it was possible to establish that the electrical item and other stolen property were at Shandon Park — where there is a cemetery.

This area was searched by gardaí and the stolen property was found concealed behind a headstone.

Two men were identified on CCTV entering and leaving the burgled property with various items.

Sgt Foley said the men were seen by gardaí in a highly intoxicated condition in the cemetery that morning before the burglary was even reported. The stolen goods were later traced to where they had been stashed.

The two men were located at 190 Farranferris Avenue, Farranree, Cork, the home of Martin Hurley at that time.

His co-accused was also in the house and he was sentenced previously for his part in the burglary.

The burglary was carried out at Pope’s Quay, Cork, on Wednesday, January 12, at 11am when the owners were asleep.

Judge Boyle said aggravating factors included the fact that two people operating together entered the house which was occupied at the time.

However, the judge said she accepted it was opportunistic in that a ground floor window was open and that Hurley and his accomplice left without any confrontation with the householders.

“At 50 it is matter for you to address your addictions or you will end up coming back before the courts again and again,” the judge said.