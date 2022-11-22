Man gets 18 months for sex assault on girl, 11, at Trabolgan amusement arcade

An 11-year-old girl visiting Trabolgan in East Cork was sexually assaulted by a 38-year-old man at an amusement arcade.

Detective Garda Rachel McGrath, who investigated the case, said the child was with her friends at a photo-booth in the arcade when she was encouraged to play a plunge machine game by the man. He rubbed her buttocks outside her clothing during the incident.

Now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, Michael Macken, of Macroom Road, Coolock, Dublin, has been jailed for 18 months for the sexual assault.

The child indicated through her mother in a victim impact statement that crime had a terrible effect on her. The mother said her daughter had self-harmed since the incident and had done online searches related to suicide.

The girl’s mother said the family noticed changes in her behaviour since the incident in July 2021. She is now anxious in the presence of males and nervous when passing boys’ schools.

Det Garda McGrath said the sexual assault occurred shortly before 11pm on the night in question when the victim was holidaying with her family. The accused was also holidaying with members of his family at the time.

The child was playing with friends who were her own age when Michael Macken approached her. She moved away. But he returned and engaged in conversation with her. He asked her to play the plunge machine. She said: "No, thank you.”

CCTV showed him leading the child to the plunge machine and when she put her hands on the handle, he placed his hands over her hands guiding her use of the game. He then placed his hands on her buttocks and rubbed her outside her clothing.

“She pulled away. He requested a hug. She gave him a hug so as not to be rude. She informed her friends what happened,” Det Garda McGrath said.

Previous conviction for sexually assaulting a child

The accused had a previous conviction for sexually assaulting another nine-year-old girl in 2007.

When questioned by gardaí about the sexual assault in Trabolgan, Macken accepted that his actions were “big time inappropriate”. He said he knew she was a child but thought she was 15 or 16.

When told by gardaí that she was 11, he said he was shocked and disgusted by his behaviour.

The accused attended a special school when growing up and had an alcohol problem. Judge Helen Boyle was told that the young man had a significant disability. His mother described him as a loner who effectively had no friends.

Judge Boyle noted from the defence submission from barrister Allison McCarthy that the accused had issues in relation to impulsivity but had engaged in victim-focused counselling to address his behaviour.

Judge Boyle said the aggravating factors included the age differential where the accused was 37 and the victim was 11.

“No doubt this was a frightening experience for the girl on her holidays who has experienced fear and anxiety since it occurred.

“You (the accused) have previous for sexually assaulting a child. But in this case, you have saved the victim the additional trauma of coming to court. You have expressed remorse, you have a disability, and you have benefitted from support from the probation service,” Judge Boyle said.

A sentence of two years was imposed with the last six months suspended.