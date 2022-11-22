Two men charged in relation to assault on gardaí in Ballyfermot

Gardaí investigating the alleged assault of two members of An Garda Síochána on Monday have charged two men.

The men, aged in their 50s and 30s, will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later today.

Investigations into the incident which saw the two gardaí — one male and one female — taken to hospital are ongoing.

The gardaí were responding to a call regarding a public order incident at a pub in Ballyfermot at around 12.45am on Monday morning.

When they arrived on the scene they encountered a group of people outside the pub on Ballyfermot Road.

While trying to deal with the situation, both gardaí were assaulted by a number of people.

The attack has been condemned by Garda representative groups, politicians and locals.

The community in Ballyfermot is gathering outside Ballyfermot Garda station at 4.30pm this afternoon to show solidarity with two gardaí.

Meanwhile, a third man, in his 40s, was arrested in relation to the incident in the early hours of Monday morning.

A woman, aged in her 50s, was charged on Monday in connection with the incident and has been released from custody. She is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Court of Justice at a later date.