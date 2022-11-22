Gang member who duped pensioners out of thousands of euro jailed for two years

A 78-year-old man was told to travel by his mobility scooter to his local credit union to withdraw €4,500 for two men involved in a financial scam and one of the culprits has been jailed for two years for this and other crimes committed in a spree against elderly and vulnerable victims.

Judge Dara Hayes said they were particularly pernicious crimes against elderly people for large sums of money and that the theft-related offences had a significantly deleterious effect on their lives and confidence in living independently.

As well as the Kinsale case that came before Cork Circuit Criminal Court in recent days, there were a number of offences — all from around 2019 — against other injured parties.

In one case, the victim was an 86-year-old woman suffering from dementia, whose victim impact statement was prepared by her sister. She said that her sister was no longer living at home and was in a nursing home where she often spoke about her home and the money that was taken from her.

Thousands of euro were also taken from a 76-year-old man through a similar scam.

In another case, an 80-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife were conned out of multiple payments of thousands of euro.

In one case, the householder was quoted a price of €39 to clear a gutter only to be told that there was a problem with the roof that would cost thousands to repair and that payments in advance would be required to buy materials.

Brendan Kelly, defence barrister, stressed that the defendant was not the most heavily involved in the crimes or their organisation but that he was the one who had put together €26,800 for the injured parties. Mr Kelly said the accused had mental health difficulties resulting from polysubstance abuse.

Compensation

Judge Hayes acknowledged that the compensation was substantial and was not just in relation to the financial benefit derived by the accused for the 2019 offences. He said this showed a genuine remorse.

However, he said there had to be a custodial sentence in light of the fact that they were pernicious crimes against vulnerable members of society who had a right to live peacefully in their homes.

In the Kinsale case, Detective Garda David Barrett said the pensioner was first brought to the local credit union by the Moriarty and his accomplice, sitting between the duo in the front of the small van. When it was discovered that the credit union was closed, they told him to return the next day to make the withdrawal himself. Fortunately, a vigilant member of staff at the credit union alerted gardaí. No money was paid out.

Detective Garda David Barrett gave evidence of one man calling to the pensioner’s home in Kinsale.

John Moriarty, with addresses at Hazelwood Drive and Forest Close, Ballyspillane, Killarney, Co Kerry, was outside the house in the van while his accomplice called to the front door and explained to the elderly man the made-up story that his previous employer owed him money but that first he would have to pay them €4,500. In terms of the detail of the con, correct reference was made to the victim’s previous place of employment.

Moriarty was not the one who spoke at the victim’s front door. However, he drove the victim in the van to the credit union. The detective said the victim sat between the two men in the small van.

“When they found that the credit union in Kinsale was closed he was directed to return there on his mobile scooter the next day. He (Moriarty) waited outside the credit union. The van can be seen on CCTV circling the credit union. He attempted to withdraw the €4,500 but a vigilant member of staff contacted gardaí,” Det Garda Barrett said.

While Moriarty did not come up with the scam, he was aware that the purpose of going to the credit union was to have the pensioner withdraw €4,500. He claimed to gardaí that he was to receive €100 for the part he played.

Mr Kelly said the accused was using cocaine at the time and that this — and other similar offences for which he also faces sentencing — occurred in the period August/September 2019.

“He was under the influence of other parties. But he accepts responsibility. He was in the throes of addiction to cocaine,” Mr Kelly said.