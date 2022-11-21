Judge awaits psychiatric report on Corkman who falsely imprisoned woman in his car

It is alleged the defendant had offered to drive the young woman from one part of Cork city to the bus station, but actually drove in the opposite direction
Judge Helen Boyle remanded the accused in custody until February 15, 2023, for that purpose and directed the preparation of a psychiatric report. File picture: Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

A psychiatric report is to be prepared on a 29-year-old Cork man who has confessed to falsely imprisoning a young woman in his car on a journey across Cork city.

Detective Garda Eoghain O’Callaghan first arrested Patrick O’Driscoll, 29, of no fixed address, and charged him with false imprisonment of a woman and he replied to the charge: “Speak to my solicitor.” That was in September. On Monday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, O’Driscoll has been arraigned on the single count of false imprisonment and he has pleaded guilty to this.

The charge relates to November 11, 2021, in a car travelling between Rochestown Road and the North Ring Road where the false imprisonment occurred.

Defence barrister, Paula McCarthy, asked for a psychiatric report to be prepared on the accused. “He has certain mental health issues, and he is in custody,” Ms McCarthy said.

Judge Helen Boyle remanded the accused in custody until February 15, 2023, for that purpose and directed the preparation of a psychiatric report.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan outlined the details of this offence when the matter first came before the courts in September.

Det. Garda Durcan said the young woman and the defendant were briefly acquainted and he offered to drive her from one part of Cork city to the bus station. However, that is not what happened, the detective alleged.

“He drove in the opposite direction… He refused to let her out. He eventually left her out on the north side of the city,” Det. Garda Durcan alleged. The 29-year-old has no fixed address.

