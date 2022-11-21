Judge awaits psychiatric report on Corkman who falsely imprisoned woman in his car

A psychiatric report is to be prepared on a 29-year-old Cork man who has confessed to falsely imprisoning a young woman in his car on a journey across Cork city.

Detective Garda Eoghain O’Callaghan first arrested Patrick O’Driscoll, 29, of no fixed address, and charged him with false imprisonment of a woman and he replied to the charge: “Speak to my solicitor.” That was in September. On Monday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, O’Driscoll has been arraigned on the single count of false imprisonment and he has pleaded guilty to this.