Woman in her 20s recovering in hospital after the attack in the early hours of Saturday
Gardaí continue investigations into serious assault in Fermoy

25/02/2022 A member of the Garda Siochana pictured at Tallaght CourtPicture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 17:10
Ann Murphy

A woman injured in a serious assault in Cork is recovering from the incident as gardaí continue their investigation.

Officers have carried out searches in undergrowth and in fields at Sheepwalk, near Fermoy, after the woman was discovered on a path off the road in the early hours of Saturday.

The woman, who is in her 20s, required hospital treatment following the incident.

Gardaí are remaining tight-lipped about the nature of the incident, which they have called a “serious assault”.

She was discovered a short distance from the main Fermoy to Mallow road, west of Fermoy town.

Gardaí would not say if the woman knew her alleged attacker, or whether the assault occurred where she was found.

A forensic examination of the scene has been carried out and enquiries have taken place in the area.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí in Fermoy are investigating an alleged serious assault of a woman in her 20s at Sheepwalk, Fermoy on the 19th of November, 2022. Enquires into the matter are ongoing. No further information is available at this time."

