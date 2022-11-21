Man charged with dangerous driving causing serious harm to Ukrainian woman has case adjourned

Derek Moore, 39, aka Del Boy, is also accused of six counts of dangerous driving in Dublin's north inner city on the same date
Derek Moore is charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant and dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to a woman in an incident on Amien Street in Dublin's north inner city on May 27 this year. Picture: Paddy Cummins

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 15:31
Tom Tuite

Gardaí have taken more than 100 statements in the case of a man charged with dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to a Ukrainian woman in Dublin, a court has heard.

Derek Moore, 39, aka Del Boy, was granted bail in October when his case first came before Dublin District Court.

Mr Moore, with an address at Champions Avenue, Dublin 1, is charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant and dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to a woman in an incident on Amien Street in Dublin's north inner city on May 27 this year.

He is also accused of six counts of dangerous driving at Summerhill on the same date.

The case was adjourned until Monday, when Judge Paul Kelly heard the book of evidence was not ready. It has to be served on the accused before he can be sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court.

State solicitor Brian Coveney told Judge Kelly that “over 100 statements” were taken and an adjournment had been agreed with the defence.

Mr Moore did not have to attend court on Monday, but his solicitor John Feaheny consented to the case being put back to a date in January.

Judge Kelly granted a “time extension” for the State to complete the book of evidence.

At the defendant’s first hearing, Garda Shane Noone said he arrested the accused for the purpose of charge, and Mr Moore made no reply to any of the counts after caution.

There was no objection to bail subject to conditions submitted to the court.

The accused has not yet entered pleas to the charges, which are under the Road Traffic Act.

