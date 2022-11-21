Blind man fined for colliding with car while drunk on bicycle

The defendant's solicitor said: 'He is clinically blind and a blind man on a thoroughfare could do some serious damage'
Blind man fined for colliding with car while drunk on bicycle

Gintaras Jankauskas was seen cycling in and out of lanes on the road before he struck a passing car, damaging it. Picture: NW Newspix

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 14:45
Stephen Maguire

A blind man who was drunk while out cycling before crashing into a car has been fined after appearing in court in Co. Donegal.

Gintaras Jankauskas was riding a bicycle at Drumnahoagh in Letterkenny on October 4 last at 3.45pm.

Letterkenny District Court was told that passers-by had witnessed the 53-year-old going in and out of lanes on the road before he struck a passing car, damaging it.

He appeared at court where he was charged with driving a pedal cycle while being under the influence of an intoxicant to such an extent that he was incapable of having proper control.

The court heard that Jankauskas, a Latvian national, was arrested for his own safety and taken to Letterkenny Garda Station where he was later charged.

Gardaí could not get a reading from the accused because he was not capable of giving one, the court was told.

His solicitor, Mr Patsy Gallagher, said his client of Churchlands, Manorcunningham, is technically blind and has a reading of 6/60 in his vision.

Mr Gallagher said: 

He is clinically blind and a blind man on a thoroughfare could do some serious damage. 

"There is a plea to the charge, and he was very apologetic to gardaí. He has an issue with alcohol and the gardaí were very humane towards him," he said.

Mr Gallagher added that his client has been in Ireland for the past 17 years and is "stuck here" because he cannot work because of his disability.

The court was told the accused has one previous conviction under the Public Order Act. Judge Éiteáin Cunningham fined the accused €50.

More in this section

REGENCY TRIAL; ARMED SUPPORT UNIT; GERRY HUTCH 'What was lost, now found' — Gardaí find 'destroyed' records of Dowdall/Hutch tracking device
Three arrested following 'disgusting and thuggish' attack that hospitalised two gardaí Three arrested following 'disgusting and thuggish' attack that hospitalised two gardaí
Hijacking at Waterside Police Station in London Derry Device driven to Derry police station was elaborate hoax ‘made to look like car bomb’
#CourtsPlace: Donegal
<p>Heroin, cocaine, cannabis herb and cannabis resin were seized in the course of the operation. Picture: An Garda Síochána</p>

€1.1m drug seizure 'significantly disrupts' organised crime group

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.256 s