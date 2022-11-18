Garda team investigating three robberies arrest man

Gardaí investigating three robberies in Cork City this week — two of which were carried out at knifepoint — have arrested a man.
The man in his 40s was arrested on Friday afternoon for questioning about the three separate incidents, all of which occurred on the southside of the city.
The arrest was made after another attempted raid on a business premises on South Douglas Rd at around 12.30pm on Friday, and comes a week after the first reported incident.
At around 1.50pm on Friday, November 11, a man armed with a knife entered a post office on the South Douglas Rd and demanded money.
The raider threatened a man in the queue with the knife before making off with a sum of cash.
A second raid occurred in the Ballintemple area on Wednesday morning, when a man, again armed with a knife, entered a business premises and demanded a sum of cash.
Shortly after 12.30pm this Friday, gardaí were alerted to a robbery at a business premises in the South Douglas Rd area again.
The man who was arrested has been held for questioning in connection with all three robberies.
He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and is being questioned by detectives at the Bridewell Garda Station.