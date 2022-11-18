Drug dealer met customers on remote country road outside West Cork village

Gardaí put surveillance operation in place and intercepted accused selling cannabis to person in car, court heard
Drug dealer met customers on remote country road outside West Cork village

Gardaí searched accused's house and recovered a quarter kilo of cannabis with a street value of over €5,000, along with €2,775 in cash, court told. Picture: AP /Franka Bruns

Fri, 18 Nov, 2022 - 20:30
Liam Heylin

A 29-year-old dealing drugs in Baltimore for a year used to walk through a wooded area to a remote stretch of road where his customers would meet him to make their purchases.

Detective Sergeant Michael Lyons said gardaí from the West Cork divisional drugs unit got information about suspected drug activity in the Baltimore area.

They believed Cian Thompson was involved in the sale or supply of drugs and that he would walk through a wooded area and meet his customers on a remote country road.

A surveillance operation was put in place on April 8, 2021, on the particular stretch of roadway at Creagh, Baltimore. Thompson was seen in conversation with a person in a car and an exchange taking place. Gardaí intercepted.

“He readily admitted he sold cannabis to the other person. He had €400 in his possession and he admitted this was the proceeds of the transaction.

“There was a search of his apartment at Kileena House in Baltimore, Co Cork. A quarter kilo of cannabis with a street value of over €5,000 was recovered along with €2,775 in cash.

“He was arrested and brought to Bandon Garda Station. While in custody he made full admissions to the sale or supply from the area of Baltimore and that he was involved in the sale or supply of drugs for a year prior to this.

“He cooperated fully. The excuse given was that he was involved in drug-dealing to feed his own cannabis use.

“There is nothing that would give us cause for concern at the present. He is in full-time employment now,” Det Sgt Lyons said.

Ray Boland, defence senior counsel, said the defendant’s partner is a very positive influence on him and he has dealt with the issues giving rise to the drug-dealing.

Judge Dara Hayes said: “What is of some concern is that this is not someone who was storing drugs, he was actively dealing drugs.” 

Mr Boland said: “I would ask you to mark the seriousness of the case with a prison sentence and suspend it in its entirety.” 

Sentencing will take place on November 22.

More in this section

'Inveterate' West Cork drug-dealer caught with €2k worth of cannabis jailed 'Inveterate' West Cork drug-dealer caught with €2k worth of cannabis jailed
Corkman arrived at doctor's home armed with hammer and ice-pick Corkman arrived at doctor's home armed with hammer and ice-pick
Tipperary women who lost actions over basket swing injuries to have cases reheard Tipperary women who lost actions over basket swing injuries to have cases reheard
#CourtsPlace: Cork
Drug dealer met customers on remote country road outside West Cork village

Garda team investigating post office robberies in Cork arrest man

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s