Woman had jaw broken in two places in assault by ex-partner

Judge to consider matter further and will sentence accused on November 23
Woman had jaw broken in two places in assault by ex-partner

The judge said he needed time to consider the matter. Picture: Larry Cummins

Fri, 18 Nov, 2022 - 06:30
Liam Heylin

A young woman had her jaw broken in two places and was bitten on the shoulder in an assault by her ex-partner who will be sentenced for the crime on November 23.

Garda Gavin Breen testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that Stephen Higgins, of 20 Glencre Crescent, Mayfield, Cork, got into an argument with his ex-partner at another house in Mayfield on July 23, 2020.

“She asked him to leave her home on several occasions. When he refused to do so she began to push him towards the front door. He turned around and bit her on the right shoulder. He then punched her into the face twice with his fist before leaving.

“When he bit her, it did not break her skin, but she was left with a mark on the shoulder. She had fractures to both sides of her jaw,” Garda Breen said.

Brendan Kelly, defence barrister, said Higgins, 31, brought €3,000 compensation to court for the injured party.

“There was a relationship between them on and off for a period of time.

He is not a person known for violence. Alcohol was a factor on the night.

"He cannot present any tangible explanation for why he behaved the way he did. It is as much a mystery to him as to anyone else why he behaved the way he did. He is devastated, ashamed and shocked. As he said himself, ‘I am disgusted with what I did’,” Mr Kelly said.

The defence barrister acknowledged from the victim impact statement that the assault had caused the young woman a lot of hardship.

Judge Dara Hayes said he wanted to consider the matter further and that he would sentence Higgins on November 23 on the charge of assault causing harm.

More in this section

Investigation underway into theft of eight animals from Cork farm Investigation underway into theft of eight animals from Cork farm
Bantry man jumped into river to evade gardaí after smashing his way into ex's home Bantry man jumped into river to evade gardaí after smashing his way into ex's home
Cocaine in plastic packet on black background Corkman found with almost €14k worth of cocaine avoids jail
#CourtsCrime#Violence against womenPlace: Cork
Woman had jaw broken in two places in assault by ex-partner

Over €2.3m worth of cannabis seized and one man arrested in Dublin

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s