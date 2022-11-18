Woman had jaw broken in two places in assault by ex-partner

A young woman had her jaw broken in two places and was bitten on the shoulder in an assault by her ex-partner who will be sentenced for the crime on November 23.

Garda Gavin Breen testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that Stephen Higgins, of 20 Glencre Crescent, Mayfield, Cork, got into an argument with his ex-partner at another house in Mayfield on July 23, 2020.

“She asked him to leave her home on several occasions. When he refused to do so she began to push him towards the front door. He turned around and bit her on the right shoulder. He then punched her into the face twice with his fist before leaving.

“When he bit her, it did not break her skin, but she was left with a mark on the shoulder. She had fractures to both sides of her jaw,” Garda Breen said.

Brendan Kelly, defence barrister, said Higgins, 31, brought €3,000 compensation to court for the injured party.

“There was a relationship between them on and off for a period of time.

He is not a person known for violence. Alcohol was a factor on the night.

"He cannot present any tangible explanation for why he behaved the way he did. It is as much a mystery to him as to anyone else why he behaved the way he did. He is devastated, ashamed and shocked. As he said himself, ‘I am disgusted with what I did’,” Mr Kelly said.

The defence barrister acknowledged from the victim impact statement that the assault had caused the young woman a lot of hardship.

Judge Dara Hayes said he wanted to consider the matter further and that he would sentence Higgins on November 23 on the charge of assault causing harm.