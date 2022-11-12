Man arrested after woman found dead in Co Meath

A man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found in an apartment in Ratoath in Co Meath.
Gardaí said officers and members of the emergency services responding to an incident at River Walk Court at 6pm this evening found the body of the woman inside the duplex apartment.
The woman is understood to have been in her 30s, as is the man who was arrested at the scene.
He has been brought to Ashbourne Garda Station for questioning and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
The body of the woman is still at the scene and the area has been preserved for technical examination.
The State Pathologist is also due to attend and members of the Garda Technical Bureau will also examine the scene.
An incident room has been established at Ashbourne Station and gardai said a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to the case.