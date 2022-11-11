Three men arrested as part of investigation into bogus tradesmen

Three men called to the home of an elderly man living in the Mullingar area identifying themselves as builders.
The men said that the roof of the house was in need of repair. Picture: iStock

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí investigating reports of bogus tradesmen operating in Co Westmeath have made a number of arrests.

On November 3, three men called to the home of an elderly man living in the Mullingar area identifying themselves as builders.

The men said that the roof of the house was in need of repair.

Over the course of a few days following this first encounter, a large sum of cash was provided to the three men although no work was conducted on the property.

Gardaí were made aware of the matter on November 10 and three men were arrested on the injured party's property.

The men, two aged in their 40s and one in his 30s, were detained at Mullingar Garda Station.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

