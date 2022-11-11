Woman arrested in connection with murder of Lisa Thompson

The woman has been charged and is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later today
Lisa Thompson, a mother-of-two and former youth worker, was found dead in her home after a concerned neighbour raised the alarm.

Michelle McGlynn

A woman has been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of a woman in Dublin last May.

Lisa Thompson, 52, was discovered in her home at Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, on May 10.

On Friday morning, gardaí arrested a woman in her 40s following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí said the woman has been charged and is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later today.

Ms Thompson, a mother-of-two and former youth worker, was found dead in her home after a concerned neighbour raised the alarm.

Gardaí believe she may have been dead for a few days before she was discovered.

