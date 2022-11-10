Assault charge against son of EuroMillions winner dismissed

Gary McNamara had denied the minor assault charge on Bernard Earley at Ennis Mart on August 17, 2021. Picture: Press 22

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 16:57
Gordon Deegan

A judge has dismissed a mart assault charge against the beef farmer son of EuroMillions winner Dolores McNamara.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Mary Larkin dismissed the assault charge against Gary McNamara following an application by solicitor for Mr McNamara, Daragh Hassett.

Mr Hassett made the application after the complainant in the case, Bernard Earley, failed to show up to court last month for a scheduled hearing of the contested assault case.

Mr Earley was given more than two weeks to provide medical evidence as to why he was unable to attend court.

Dismissing the case, Judge Larkin described Mr Earley as “a reluctant witness”.

Judge Larkin said she was dismissing the matter after Mr Earley had not been able to provide to court medical evidence as to why he was not able to attend court last month.

The court was told previously that Mr Earley could not come to court due to a medical issue concerning a close family relative.

In court, Sergeant Aiden Lonergan told Judge Larkin: “The State has sought confirmation of the position as we had outlined to the court. The State has been more than engaging with him.” 

Judge Larkin then dismissed the matter and Mr Hassett said: “Thank you very much Judge."

In the now dismissed case, Gary McNamara, 43, of Ruan Manor, Ruan, Castleconnell, Co Limerick, had denied the minor assault charge on Bernard Earley at Ennis Mart on August 17, 2021.

In his initial application to have the case dismissed last month, Mr Hassett told Judge Larkin: “Myself and my client have a certain view of the alleged injured party in this case in relation to his motives."

Mr Hassett said after the last call-over of cases in September, the case was reported in the media.

He said after the case was reported on, there was a phone call from the area that Mr Earley lives in to his office “asking for a phone call back from me to discuss the case”.

He said: “I thought that this was improper.” 

Mr Hassett said the CCTV evidence in the case was of no assistance to the prosecution case and very helpful to his client's defence.

He said the CCTV footage shows “nothing happens”.

A native of Limerick, Mr McNamara farms a substantial landholding in east Clare.

Previously, Mr Hassett told the court the case was not suitable for legal aid.

Gary McNamara’s family connection to Dolores, who won a then record €115m EuroMillions jackpot in August 2005, was not referred to during the brief hearing into the case.

Call to dismiss assault charge against son of EuroMillions winner after 'no-show' by accuser

