Dublin city councillor believes this was a case of 'cuckooing' — where a vulnerable person's home is taken over by drug users
Concerns about Dublin apartments where man was stabbed first raised in 2018

Gardaí at the scene at Claddagh Court, Ballyfermot where a man was fatally stabbed in an apartment in the complex. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins 

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 10:16
Michelle McGlynn

A Dublin city councillor says concerns around the safety of residents at an apartment block in Ballyfermot have been raised with the local authority since 2018.

Hazel De Nortúin says people living in Claddagh Court had also reported issues with the apartment where a man's body was discovered on Tuesday.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was stabbed to death in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A woman in her 40s has since been arrested.

Ms De Nortúin believes this was a case of 'cuckooing' — where a vulnerable person's home is taken over by drug users.

"We have been raising concerns around the safety of the complex as far back as 2018 and it is unfortunate that Dublin City Council didn't react and work in a collaborative way with residents to address the issue," said Ms De Nortúin.

"I know they had spoken to the resident who said at the time he had no concerns, that the people in question were his friends but this is a piece that we need to delve down into around intimidation and whether people feel safe and supported."

Emergency services were called to a flat at Claddagh Court shortly after 2am on Tuesday where they found the man with a stab wound.

He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

<p>The man is currently being detained at a Garda station in the west of the country. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

