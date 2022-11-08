Swallowing a package to obstruct a Garda drugs search leads to jail

A 47-year-old man who obstructed a Garda drugs search by swallowing a package, activating the central locking on the car in which he was found, and turning off his phone so that officers could not access the information on it has been jailed for six months.

Dominic Smith, of 6 Greenfields, Leesdale, Model Farm Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction of a drugs search and possession of cocaine for his own use.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined at Cork District Court the background to what occurred on September 24, 2021.

Gardaí were on duty at Bishops Court, Bishopstown, on that date when they saw Smith sitting in the front passenger seat of a parked car acting suspiciously.

The guards approached in order to carry out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act. They indicated to the accused that they were going to search him and search the vehicle.

“He activated the central locking system in the car immediately and he swallowed a small bag containing suspected drugs.

“He then opened the door and stepped out of the car where he threw another item on the ground. This was retrieved and found to contain a small quantity of cocaine valued €10.

“As he got out of the car, he denied all matters and turned off his phone, locking same.

86 previous convictions

“He has 86 previous convictions including 18 counts of Section 3 (the section of the Misuse of Drugs Act related to possession of drugs for personal consumption) and seven for Section 15 (having drugs for sale or supply to others),” Sgt Lyons said.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said it was not a particularly sophisticated obstruction in that he was sitting in the car, visible to gardaí at all times through the windows.

As regards the discarding of the cocaine, Mr Cuddigan said this was bound to be detected as he did no more than drop it at his own feet when he got out of the car.

The solicitor said that, unfortunately, the defendant had a bad start in life.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the obstruction also included the defendant making it impossible for gardaí to access his phone.

He sentenced him to a total of six months in prison.