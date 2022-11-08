Man admits to single-blow assault in Cork city centre

A 42-year-old man has pleaded guilty to what was described as a single-blow assault that caused serious harm to the victim in Cork city in September last year.

Alan O’Halloran of 46 Greenwood Estate, Togher, Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the charge of assault causing serious harm to the man on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, on September 10, 2021. He replied: ‘Guilty’, to the single charge.