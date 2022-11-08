Man admits to single-blow assault in Cork city centre

Defence senior counsel Tom Creed said after the plea of guilty was entered: 'This was a reckless rather than intentional act'
Judge Helen Boyle adjourned sentencing until February 10, 2023, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. File picture

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 19:14
Liam Heylin

A 42-year-old man has pleaded guilty to what was described as a single-blow assault that caused serious harm to the victim in Cork city in September last year.

Alan O’Halloran of 46 Greenwood Estate, Togher, Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the charge of assault causing serious harm to the man on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, on September 10, 2021. He replied: ‘Guilty’, to the single charge.

Defence senior counsel Tom Creed said after the plea of guilty was entered: “This was a reckless rather than intentional act. It was just one blow. I would ask for a probation report to be directed on the defendant.” 

Judge Helen Boyle acceded to that application and adjourned sentencing until February 10, 2023, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

