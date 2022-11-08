Mother weeps as Limerick court keeps dead son’s identification ban in place

A mother wept in Limerick District Court on Tuesday as she heard that a court order which prohibits the identification of her dead son, and two people charged in connection with his alleged murder, was in force.

The boy, aged four, was murdered by his father’s girlfriend, gardaí have alleged. Gardaí have charged the woman with the boy’s murder as well as with one count of child cruelty.

The boy’s father has been charged with assisting the woman, child endangerment, and child cruelty. The boy’s mother is not suspected of having any involvement with her son’s death.

On Tuesday, the accused woman appeared before the court via video link from a prison where she is being held on remand. The accused woman consented to being held in continuing custody for a further four weeks to allow investigating gardaí time to finalise a Book of Evidence.

Gardaí indicated that the book would be ready to be served on the accused woman “in December”.

The accused woman’s solicitor asked the court to reiterate that the reason for the court order prohibiting the identification of the two accused persons, the dead boy, and specific locations, was because the alleged victim was a minor.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican, presiding, explained that the “reporting restrictions are to remain in place under Section 252 of the Children’s Act”.

The boy’s mother, who has previously publicly called for the reporting restrictions to be lifted so she can identify her dead son in public forums, wept in the public gallery of the court and said “he is my child”.

Reporting restrictions were not sought when the accused pair were initially charged before the court last month. However, after judge Coolican enquired at a later hearing if there were any restrictions, the accused woman’s solicitor sought further instructions on behalf of her client and then successfully applied for the media ban.

The alleged victim was found with serious head injuries at a house in 2021 and died in hospital three days later. On Tuesday, the accused woman was remanded in continuing custody to appear before the court for service of the Book of Evidence on December 6.

The boy’s father, who appeared in court on November 3 last, has been remanded on continuing bail to appear before the court, also on December 6.