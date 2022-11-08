Garda murder accused gave 'shifting accounts' of shooting, prosecution tells court

Stephen Silver, who denies murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan, was "building defences" in the immediate aftermath of the shooting and gave "shifting accounts" of what happened, a prosecution barrister has told the Central Criminal Court.

James Dwyer SC, for the prosecution, began his closing speech to the jury on Tuesday on day 21 of the trial. Mr Dwyer said that the accounts the accused gave at the scene and during interviews were "in sharp contrast" to what he said in evidence during the trial.

Counsel added: "Perhaps two years later his memory had suddenly improved or perhaps this was a work of fiction designed to fit into his defence and the other evidence."

Mr Dwyer said the accused first told gardaí at the scene that Gda Horkan was not a garda. He later told gardaí that Gda Horkan had said he was a garda, but Mr Silver did not believe him because he was not in uniform and was wearing a Tommy Hilfiger jacket. He later said that he thought Gda Horkan may have been a drug dealer.

He had also given various accounts of how Gda Horkan suffered his injuries, including saying that Gda Horkan shot himself and claiming that Gda Horkan had tried to shoot him, counsel said. By the time he gave evidence, "the being shot at by Gda Horkan is gone," counsel said, "and suddenly a version of events emerges that fits in with the evidence."

Mr Silver accepts that he shot and killed Gda Horkan but Dr Brenda Wright, a psychiatrist called by his defence, said that the accused was suffering at the time from a mental disorder that diminished his responsibility.

Professor Harry Kennedy, who was called by the prosecution, disagreed with Dr Wright and said that Mr Silver's mental capacity was intact at the time of the killing.

Mr Silver (46), a motorbike mechanic from Aughaward, Foxford, Co. Mayo, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan knowing or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Siochana acting in accordance with his duty. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, at Castlerea, Co. Roscommon on June 17, 2020.

Mr Dwyer will continue his speech to the jury of seven men and five women this afternoon in front of Mr Justice Paul McDermott.