Woman held after man stabbed to death in early hours of this morning

Gardaí were called to a flat in Claddagh Court, Ballyfermot, where the victim in his 30s was found with a stab wound.
Woman held after man stabbed to death in early hours of this morning

Shortly after 2:30am, Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to a flat in Claddagh Court, Ballyfermot, where the man in his 30s was found with an apparent stab wound.

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 08:41
Sally Gorman

A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Dublin the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to a flat at Claddagh Court in Ballyfermot shortly after 2.30am where they found the man in his 30s with a stab wound.

The injured man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman, in her late 40s, is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination. 

The Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Heat kills 15,000 in Europe as human toll of climate change laid bare

More in this section

Corkman who threatened to kill his father after refusal to drive him to off-licence avoids jail Corkman who threatened to kill his father after refusal to drive him to off-licence avoids jail
A small pile of white powder on a dark surface Ballincollig man admits to possessing over €13k of cocaine at his home
Garda Stock Corkman punched arresting garda in face and threatened to kill him and his family
Gardai
Cocaine in plastic packet on black background

Corkman pleads guilty to having more than €13k worth of cocaine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.217 s