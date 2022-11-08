Woman held after man stabbed to death in early hours of this morning

A woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Dublin the early hours of this morning.
Emergency services were called to a flat at Claddagh Court in Ballyfermot shortly after 2.30am where they found the man in his 30s with a stab wound.
The injured man was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The woman, in her late 40s, is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clondalkin Garda Station.
The body of the deceased remains at the scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination.
The Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and investigations are ongoing.