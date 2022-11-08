Corkman pleads guilty to having more than €13k worth of cocaine

A Ballincollig man signed a plea of guilty to having more than €13,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply at his home.

Quentin Buckley entered the signed plea of guilty to three charges, the most serious of which was having cocaine at his home at Innismore Lawn, Ballincollig, Co Cork, at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000 — the threshold for a 10-year minimum sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances.