Corkman pleads guilty to having more than €13k worth of cocaine

Charge carries a 10-year minimum sentence
Corkman pleads guilty to having more than €13k worth of cocaine

Accused entered the signed plea of guilty to three charges, the most serious of which was having cocaine at his home in Ballincollig. Picture: iStock

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

A Ballincollig man signed a plea of guilty to having more than €13,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply at his home.

Quentin Buckley entered the signed plea of guilty to three charges, the most serious of which was having cocaine at his home at Innismore Lawn, Ballincollig, Co Cork, at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000 — the threshold for a 10-year minimum sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Deirdre Wilson, solicitor, indicated the 45-year-old was entering the signed pleas of guilty at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward from Cork District Court to Cork Circuit Criminal Court on November 10 for sentencing.

More in this section

A small pile of white powder on a dark surface Ballincollig man admits to possessing over €13k of cocaine at his home
Garda Stock Corkman punched arresting garda in face and threatened to kill him and his family
Man charged with making threats on social media to 'burn down' Russian embassy Man charged with making threats on social media to 'burn down' Russian embassy
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>The 33-year-old man was given an 18-month suspended jail sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Corkman who threatened to kill his father after refusal to drive him to off-licence avoids jail

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.211 s