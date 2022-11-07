Ballincollig man admits to possessing over €13k of cocaine at his home

The charge can result in a 10-year minimum sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances
Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 18:52
Liam Heylin

A Ballincollig man signed a plea of guilty to having more than €13,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply at his home.

Quentin Buckley entered the signed plea of guilty to three charges, the most serious of which was having cocaine at his home at Innismore Lawn, Ballincollig, County Cork, at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000 – the threshold for a 10-year minimum sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Deirdre Wilson solicitor indicated that the 45-year-old was entering the signed pleas of guilty at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward from Cork District Court to Cork Circuit Criminal Court on November 10 for sentencing.

