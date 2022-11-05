Teen yet to be located after escaping from Garda van

A teenager has yet to be located after he escaped from the back of a Garda van.
The boy was arrested on suspicion of theft in Galway last night.
He absconded from the Garda van while gardaí were conducting further enquiries into the incident.
A video circulating on social media shows the teen prising the side door of the van open before pulling himself up and out over the top of it.
He is then seen fleeing the scene.
Gardaí confirmed that as of this evening the boy has not been returned to custody.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.