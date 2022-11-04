Girl, 16, to face court charged with attempted murder

The charges relate to a report of a serious assault in the Union Place area of Dungannon, Co Tyrone, on Thursday November 3.
Girl, 16, to face court charged with attempted murder

The girl will appear in court on Saturday (Niall Carson/PA)

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 21:06
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder by police in Northern Ireland.

PSNI detectives also charged the teenager with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The charges relate to a report of a serious assault in the Union Place area of Dungannon, Co Tyrone, on Thursday November 3.

She is due to appear before Dungannon magistrates’ court on Saturday November 5.

All charges are to be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, as is procedure.

More in this section

Last remaining FBD Covid-19 business disruption pay-out test cases settled Last remaining FBD Covid-19 business disruption pay-out test cases settled
Garda stock 'Naive pawn' in money laundering scam spared jail
No jail for heroin addict who robbed Cork taxi drivers with a knife No jail for heroin addict who robbed Cork taxi drivers with a knife
DungannonPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>5.5kg of suspected herbal cannabis was seized. Picture: An Garda Síochána</p>

Man arrested following €110,000 cannabis seizure in Dublin

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.219 s