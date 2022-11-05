Judge: Sentencing on 'knife edge' for drug dealing accused

A young Midleton man facing the possibility of a minimum jail term of 10 years for drug-dealing failed to show up for three of his appointments with the probation service in advance of sentencing and now the judge said the adjourned sentencing is “on a knife edge”.

Defence senior counsel Ray Boland accepted that the probation report on Dylan O’Riordan, of Beechwood Court, Midleton, Co Cork, was not favourable in that he had failed to attend to the probation service as much as was required.

Sentencing had been adjourned for the 22-year-old to attend at the probation service. He previously appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he affirmed a signed plea of guilty entered at district court level.

The charge Detective Garda David O’Shea brought against O’Riordan was one of having cannabis for sale or supply at his home on August 12, 2021, at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000.

Mr Boland previously stated that the defendant had no previous convictions. He accepted it was a poor probation report. Failed to turn up for three appointments. His mother has a new knee.

Mr Boland asked for the accused to be given another chance to comply with all directions of the probation service.

Judge Helen Boyle said: “I wonder why I should give him an opportunity.”

The judge said the probation service was stretched trying to deal with the numbers who need their services and it was not for them to chase people to get them to attend appointments.

Mr Boland said the young man was caring for his mother who was recovering from an operation and he asked the judge to give him one last chance.

Donal McCarthy, prosecution barrister said: “The prosecution does not object but on the basis that it is one last chance.”

Judge Boyle said: “This is an adjournment application on a knife edge. They (probation) cannot help you unless you go to them. If you come to this court with a poor probation report it is curtains for you. You will be going down to the cells.

“I am going to give you one last chance to engage with the probation service. I am reluctantly agreeing to adjourn sentencing.” The case was put back to the February 2023 sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.