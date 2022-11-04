Teenage boy charged following criminal damage in Limerick town on Halloween

The teenager was arrested in relation to an incident involving the overturning of a vehicle.
The incident involves a vehicle being overturned whereby a vehicle was overturned in Newcastle West, Co Limerick on Monday evening, October 31. 

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 13:40
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí in Newcastle West have arrested and charged a a boy in his teens in relation to an incident of criminal damage which took place on Halloween.

"The male was arrested this morning and detained in Newcastle West Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984," said a garda spokesperson.

"He has since been charged in relation to this matter and is due to appear before Limerick District Court this afternoon."

Investigations are ongoing, it was added.

