Teenage boy charged following criminal damage in Limerick town on Halloween

Gardaí in Newcastle West have arrested and charged a a boy in his teens in relation to an incident of criminal damage which took place on Halloween.
The incident involves a vehicle being overturned whereby a vehicle was overturned in Newcastle West, Co Limerick on Monday evening, October 31.
"The male was arrested this morning and detained in Newcastle West Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984," said a garda spokesperson.
"He has since been charged in relation to this matter and is due to appear before Limerick District Court this afternoon."
Investigations are ongoing, it was added.