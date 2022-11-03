Mentally ill man repeatedly punched and kicked Chilean national in random attack in Cork

A Chilean national based in Cork was repeatedly punched and knocked to the ground in a random attack in Cork City as he walked home from work and then the man who carried out the assault went straight to a Garda station and admitted the violent crime.

Garda Brian Barron objected to bail being granted to the accused man, Derek Mulligan, who is charged with assault causing harm on October 23. Garda Barron alleged that the incident occurred after 7pm on that evening.

Garda Barron alleged the accused was standing at a bus stop on Merchant's Quay when a Chilean national was walking home after finishing a day’s work.

“He was walking towards St Patrick’s Bridge and the accused followed him and seriously assaulted him for no reason. Mr Mulligan hit him to the torso approximately 15 times. He fell to the ground.

"He then hit him on the ground a further 12 to 15 times. He sustained bruising to the back of his head in this unprovoked assault.

“Mr Mulligan then walked to Anglesea Street and informed Garda Orla Moriarty who was on duty that he had assaulted a male. He had a fresh cut to his knuckles.

This was a random attack. The injured party had never met or never had any dealings with the defendant prior to this.

“He told the guard he had assaulted the male a few minutes previously.

“Gardaí believe that if given bail he would commit further crimes. We believe he is a danger to the public. He has a diagnosed personality disorder and he is not taking his medication. He suffers from delusions. I believe he will not turn up if given bail,” Garda Barron said.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defence solicitor, said: “He is on medication but there was a difficulty getting his medication at the time.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I am concerned about his mental health. That is the guard’s concern too.”

The accused, who is aged about 40, gave evidence in his bail application by video link from prison.

Schizophrenia

“I was diagnosed with schizophrenia. It is a mental disability. It is not a personality disorder… I couldn’t get my medication at all for 13 days. I go off the rails without medication. I will get my medication [when released],” the defendant said.

The defendant gave details of being resident in psychiatric medical facilities for eight weeks from August and thereafter he was 13 days homeless in Cork City up to the time of the assault.

In his own evidence, Derek Mulligan said: “I went to the Garda station and told them I assaulted someone and I was sorry. I have been getting medication for five years. I was diagnosed with schizophrenia at 16. I have not worked in 10 years.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said in cross-examination of the accused: “There are great concerns about what would happen if you had an episode again.”

The defendant replied: “I am not used to being in the city. I need to relax and go somewhere quieter. I am really really sorry. It is out of character.”

Sgt Lyons said: “It was a very serious assault on someone unknown to you. My concern is for the safety of the next person.”

Derek Mulligan said: “I will keep my head down and do everything I am told. I will buy a phone and give the number to the guards. It would take me about an hour to get a phone. My phone was stolen from me outside the Simons.

“Without my medication I have voices in my head 24/7. With medication I have peace and comfort within myself.”

Judge Kelleher said: “This man has admitted to a very serious assault. I am aware he is suffering from a mental illness. I have no medical documentation. I accept his bona fides in relation to his illness.”

The judge said he would adjourn his decision on the bail application until November 10 to allow time for such documentation to be presented in court.