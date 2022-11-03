Judge asks for psychiatric report on Cork man who assaulted woman at GAA club 

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

 A psychiatric report is to be prepared on a 28-year-old man who admitted assaulting a woman at St Vincent’s GAA club in Cork.

Aaron Magee of 30 Churchfield Green, Churchfield, Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to a number of charges. The most serious count was assault causing harm to a woman on March 20, 2022, at St Vincent’s GAA club on Blarney Road, Cork.

Magee also pleaded guilty to obstructing Sergeant Senan Dormer at Blarney Road, Cork, on the same date. 

Threatening behaviour

The defendant also admitted engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others at the time.

Defence barrister Sinead Behan said: “In those circumstances I would seek an adjournment to February and an extension of free legal aid for a psychiatric report on Mr Magee. He also wishes to gather compensation.” 

Prosecution barrister Dermot Sheehan said there was no objection to that application.

Judge James O’Donoghue remanded the accused on bail to appear again before Cork Circuit Criminal Court on February 22 for sentencing.

 The judge also acceded to the application to extend free legal aid to the preparation of a psychiatric report.

No details were given on the circumstances which gave rise to the assault, obstruction and public order charges. 

These will be given by an investigating officer at the sentencing hearing in February.

#Courts#Violence against womenPlace: St. Vincent's GAA clubPlace: Cork
Police officers get jail terms over WhatsApp group featuring  Sarah Everard's killer

