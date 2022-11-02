Two arrested in connection with incident which left infant in critical condition

Two arrested in connection with incident which left infant in critical condition

Launching an investigation in Sepetember, gardaí in Drogheda said they are investigating all the circumstances which led to the infant's injuries.

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 13:50
Rebecca Laffan and MICHELLE MCGLYNN

Gardaí have arrested a man and woman in relation to an incident on September 13, 2022, which led to a baby girl sustaining serious injuries.

The man and woman are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Drogheda and Dundalk garda stations respectively.

The baby is being treated at Temple Street hospital Dublin where they are said to be in critical condition.

Launching an investigation in September, gardaí in Drogheda said they were investigating all the circumstances which led to the infant's injuries.

Garda sources said that the injuries suffered by the infant girl were a “cause of concern”, adding that gardaí were “assessing” the situation.

It was said at the time that gardaí were “engaged” with the family of the baby girl and sources stressed that they were being treated as “witnesses as opposed to anything else”.

More in this section

Horse rider who sued trainer Jessica Harrington resolves High Court action Horse rider who sued trainer Jessica Harrington resolves High Court action
CC CORONERS COURT Eamon Butterly's challenge to new Stardust inquest fails
Teen 'went for jugular' when he stabbed mother of two, court told Teen 'went for jugular' when he stabbed mother of two, court told
<p>The judge at Letterkenny Circuit Court handed down a 15-month sentence.</p>

Father-of-eight jailed for spying on naked children in leisure centre

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.284 s