Two arrested in connection with incident which left infant in critical condition

Gardaí have arrested a man and woman in relation to an incident on September 13, 2022, which led to a baby girl sustaining serious injuries.
The man and woman are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Drogheda and Dundalk garda stations respectively.
The baby is being treated at Temple Street hospital Dublin where they are said to be in critical condition.
Launching an investigation in September, gardaí in Drogheda said they were investigating all the circumstances which led to the infant's injuries.
Garda sources said that the injuries suffered by the infant girl were a “cause of concern”, adding that gardaí were “assessing” the situation.
It was said at the time that gardaí were “engaged” with the family of the baby girl and sources stressed that they were being treated as “witnesses as opposed to anything else”.