Man accused of arson targeted council bins across Cork City

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a 49-year-old man accused of setting fire to local authority refuse bins at various locations around Cork City.

Garda Ken O’Brien arrested Raymond Stubbins, of no fixed address, and brought him before Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “He is accused of setting fire to council bins.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was a prosecution objection to the accused being released on bail.

The charges relate to alleged criminal damage to bins by arson at Sullivan’s Quay, Emmet Place, Paul Street, and Grand Parade in Cork city in September 2019.

He is alco accused of a charge of being drunk and a danger at Dalton’s Avenue, off Cornmarket Street, Cork, on October 15 this year and an earlier public order incident carrying charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a danger on October 3.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, called the defendant to give evidence.

Raymond Stubbins said he would turn up if granted bail.

The judge said he would give him bail and a short adjournment saying that if the accused did not turn up at 10.30am on Thursday, November 3, he would remand him in custody on the arson charges.

It will be a matter for the accused to decide by November 3 if he wishes to plead guilty or not guilty to the arson charges.