Cork manslaughter accused has case adjourned

A 29-year-old man charged with the manslaughter of a 45-year-old man in Cork city one year ago had the case against him adjourned until January 30.

It is anticipated that a date may be set for hearing of the trial — possibly in the February 2023 session of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused man, David Sweeney, appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court today when the case was listed for mention before Judge Helen Boyle.

Defence barrister Jessica Kelleher applied for witness and disclosure orders and Judge Helen Boyle acceded to that application.

Ms Kelleher also applied for free legal aid to be extended to cover a defence senior counsel in light of the fact that the accused is charged with manslaughter.

Judge Boyle said: “That is a serious matter. I grant the application for free legal for senior counsel.”

The case was adjourned until January 30 with the defendant remanded on continuing bail.

Detective Garda Malcolm Kelly previously charged David Sweeney of Mill House, Cork Simon Community, Anderson’s Quay Cork, that on November 4, 2021, at Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, he unlawfully killed Mark Foley, contrary to Common Law.

David Sweeney was cautioned by the detective that he did not have to say anything but that any reply he might make would be taken down and could be given in evidence.

Det Garda Kelly said the accused man replied: “I didn’t mean it.”

It is alleged that there was an incident at Lower Glanmire Road on November 4, 2021, and that Mark Foley subsequently died at Cork University Hospital on December 5, 2021.