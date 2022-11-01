Learner driver who collided with garda car loses €60,000 personal injury claim

An unaccompanied learner driver, who sued the garda and the state today for €60,000 damages, had been driving a 10-year-old Vauxhall Corsa that had been twice written off in the UK and crashed once in Ireland before she had bought it on Done Deal.

Judge Terence O’Sullivan also heard in the Circuit Civil Court that the 26-year-old learner driver was unaccompanied and had a provisional driving licence for only three months before colliding with a garda squad car which had been responding to an emergency call.

Lauren Holohan, of Brookview Gardens, Tallaght, Dublin 24, told the court she had just reversed her car out of the driveway at her home when she was struck by the garda vehicle that had its siren wailing and showing flashing blue lights.

She said the garda vehicle had mounted the footpath and struck her car knocking it across the road. She said the garda driver had apologised to her. She was pregnant at the time and had injured her neck and back in the accident.

Cross-examination

Holohan, when cross-examined by barrister David Boughton for the Minister for Justice and the Garda Commissioner, said she had just got her provisional licence three months before the May 2019 accident.

She had not known the car had twice been written off in the UK and damaged in another accident while it was in Ireland.

Garda driver Neil Lynch said he and a colleague had seen Holohan’s car reversing from her drive and fully blocking the roadway. He had allowed her complete the manoeuvre and she had reversed onto the right hand side of the road. As he passed her vehicle, with siren and blue lights still in operation, she had driven forward into the side of the garda car.

Garda Lynch told Mr Boughton he had not apologised to Ms Holohan nor had he told her the gardaí would look after the slight damage to her car.

Claim dismissed

Judge O’Sullivan, dismissing Holohan’s €60,000 personal injury claim, said when she had reversed onto the right hand side of the road the garda driver had been left with a full carriageway to proceed and did so. Ms Holohan then moved forward and collided with the garda car.

The judge said the Rules of the Road specifically dealt with the matter of motorists giving way to emergency vehicles such as garda cars, ambulances and fire engines and Ms Holohan had failed in her duty to do so.

“It is much more likely that her medical complaints were related to her pregnancy rather than to this minor accident,” Judge O’Sullivan said.