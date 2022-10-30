Man, 20s, arrested after priest assaulted in Waterford

A man has been arrested after a priest was assaulted at a house in Waterford this morning.
The incident took place at a house in Ardkeen at approximately 9.30am.
The priest, who is aged in his 30s, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. He is currently recovering at Waterford University Hospital.
Gardaí have arrested a man, aged in his 20s, in connection with the assault.
He is currently detained at Waterford Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
A Garda spokesperson told thethat investigations are ongoing.