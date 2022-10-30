Revenue seizes 10,000 litres of vodka and whiskey at Rosslare 

Investigations into the seizures are ongoing.
Revenue seizes 10,000 litres of vodka and whiskey at Rosslare 

Almost 10,000 litres of spirts was seized.

Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 10:41
Eimer McAuley

Revenue has seized almost 10,000 litres of vodka and whiskey at Rosslare Europort that was smuggled into the country.

The seized alcohol had an estimated retail value of €300,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €230,000.

It was discovered in an unaccompanied trailer that arrived on a ferry from Cherbourg, France. 

The day prior, almost 400 litres of spirts, beer and wine was seized from a premises that was investigated under a search warrant in Roscommon. 

The alcohol, with an estimated retail value of over €2,400, represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €1,420.

A man and a woman in their 30s were questioned. 

Investigations into the seizures are ongoing.

"These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295," a Revenue spokesperson said. 

Read More

The Cork villages that 'just don’t trust the tap water anymore'

More in this section

Deceased doctor's mother must wait before distributing assets to allow spouse to make claim Deceased doctor's mother must wait before distributing assets to allow spouse to make claim
Garda stock Man armed with gun threatens cash-in-transit staff before fleeing with cash box
Garda stock State seeks to strike out 'forced retirement' claim by former garda in Cork
RevenuePlace: RosslarePlace: Roscommon
<p> Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire</p>

Man charged over deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in lorry in Essex

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.257 s