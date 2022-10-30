Revenue seizes 10,000 litres of vodka and whiskey at Rosslare 

Revenue has seized almost 10,000 litres of vodka and whiskey at Rosslare Europort that was smuggled into the country.
The seized alcohol had an estimated retail value of €300,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €230,000.
It was discovered in an unaccompanied trailer that arrived on a ferry from Cherbourg, France.
The day prior, almost 400 litres of spirts, beer and wine was seized from a premises that was investigated under a search warrant in Roscommon.
The alcohol, with an estimated retail value of over €2,400, represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €1,420.
A man and a woman in their 30s were questioned.
Investigations into the seizures are ongoing.
"These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295," a Revenue spokesperson said.