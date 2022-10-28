Man armed with gun threatens cash-in-transit staff before fleeing with cash box

The man was seen pointing a gun at security staff outside a convenience store on New Street South at 4.15pm and gardaí in Kevin Street are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward. 

Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 17:48
Sally Gorman

A man armed with a gun threatened a cash-in-transit staff member outside a shop in Dublin on Thursday, fleeing the scene with a cash box.

The man was seen pointing a gun at security staff outside a convenience store on New Street South at 4.15pm and gardaí in Kevin Street are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward. 

No shots were fired and none of the security personnel were physically harmed in the course of the incident.

The man fled in a car which was waiting nearby. It is described as a dark grey Volkswagen Touran.

It is understood this car was driven on the wrong side of the road towards Clanbrassil Street as it left the area.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

They are particularly appealing to motorists who were on New Street South to check for video footage, including dash cam, recorded in the area at the time and make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Ukrainian refugees will no longer be able to turn down multiple offers of accommodation

