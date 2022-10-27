Man admits 41 charges of deception involving PUP payments at Cork bank

Accused also pleaded guilty to 17 counts of theft
Man admits 41 charges of deception involving PUP payments at Cork bank

Stanislav Koval, of The Fairways, Bracken, Donnybrook, Douglas, Cork, pleaded guilty to 41 charges of deception involving social welfare payments at a branch of Permanent TSB in Cork City. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 15:00
Olivia Kelleher

A 47-year-old man has pleaded guilty to 41 charges of deception involving social welfare payments at a branch of Permanent TSB in Cork City.

Stanislav Koval, of The Fairways, Bracken, Donnybrook, Douglas, also signed a plea of guilty to 17 counts of theft.

Mr Koval has raised 1,000 in compensation which will be handed in to Midleton Garda Station on Thursday.

The counts of deception involve multiple payments of the PUP payment with the intent of making gain and causing loss to another. The details of the deception will be given at the sentencing hearing. 

The court heard Mr Koval has a gambling problem.

Mr Koval was remanded on continuing bail until his next court appearance on February 13, 2023. A Slovakian interpreter will be present at the sentencing hearing.

More in this section

Law Enforcement And Crime Man who claims he was hit by car on country road settles for €6.5m for head injury
Man used mirrors and mobile phone to spy on children in leisure centre changing room Man used mirrors and mobile phone to spy on children in leisure centre changing room
Woman charged with the murder of her two children in car fire too ill to appear in court Woman charged with the murder of her two children in car fire too ill to appear in court
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>The High Court heard that as she was the sole carer for a disabled person, Ms Sadlier's surrender would be against Article 8 of the European Convention of Human Rights and Section 37 of the Extradition Act 2003. File picture</p>

Woman suspected of aiding UK murderer disputes extradition as she cares for disabled person

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.247 s