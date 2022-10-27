Man admits 41 charges of deception involving PUP payments at Cork bank

A 47-year-old man has pleaded guilty to 41 charges of deception involving social welfare payments at a branch of Permanent TSB in Cork City.
Stanislav Koval, of The Fairways, Bracken, Donnybrook, Douglas, also signed a plea of guilty to 17 counts of theft.
Mr Koval has raised 1,000 in compensation which will be handed in to Midleton Garda Station on Thursday.
The counts of deception involve multiple payments of the PUP payment with the intent of making gain and causing loss to another. The details of the deception will be given at the sentencing hearing.
The court heard Mr Koval has a gambling problem.
Mr Koval was remanded on continuing bail until his next court appearance on February 13, 2023. A Slovakian interpreter will be present at the sentencing hearing.