Man charged with Co Antrim murder of father of three

Police have charged a man with murder after a father of three was shot up to eight times in Co Antrim last week (Niall Carson/PA)
Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 00:49
Benjamin Cooper, PA

Police have charged a man with murder after a father of three was shot up to eight times in Co Antrim last week.

Detectives said a 44-year-old man had been charged with murder and firearm offences following the death of Liam Christie, also 44, last Thursday.

The PSNI launched a murder investigation last week following the discovery of Mr Christie’s body in a house in the Craighill area of Antrim.

The 44-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday afternoon in Antrim, police previously said.

The PSNI had confirmed Mr Christie was shot up to eight times as they appealed for any witnesses, especially those who could provide dash-cam footage from the Ballycraigy Estate and surrounding area of Antrim between 7am on Wednesday October 19 and 12pm on Thursday October 20.

Another man, aged 31, who was previously arrested over the murder, was released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.

The 44-year-old man will face Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, PSNI said.

