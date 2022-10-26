Jail for Corkman who admitted burglary at Cork cafe and debit card fraud

Offences consisted of burglary at Costa Coffee on Emmet Place in Cork and the possession and unauthorised use of debit cards belonging to two people
Stephen Keenan, of St John’s Well, Fairhill, Cork pleaded guilty to burglary at Costa Coffee on Emmet Place in Cork.

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 20:45
Olivia Kelleher

A 36-year-old man has been given a two-year sentence having pleaded guilty to two separate incidents involving the committing of a burglary at a Cork City cafe and using the debit cards of two people without their permission to make small purchases around the city.

Stephen Keenan, of St John’s Well, Fairhill, in Cork, appeared by video link at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Wednesday.

His defence counsel Nikki O’Sullivan described Mr Keenan as having an “enhanced prisoner” status as he is attending counselling and going to the gym in prison.

She said Keenan had accepted responsibility for his actions and was doing everything in his power to turn his life around.

Ms O’Sullivan said the qualified plasterer wanted to move on with his life. She said it wasn’t ‘tenable’ for him to continue down the path he had been on, having wracked up 108 previous convictions.

Offences

Detective Garda Patrick Russell gave an outline of the offences which occurred on March 10 and 11 of this year.

They consisted of burglary at Costa Coffee on Emmet Place in Cork and the possession and unauthorised use of debit cards belonging to two people. 

Keenan picked up a dropped bank card on March 10 belonging to one woman and used it 13 times, wracking up costs of €141.13.

Later that day he say a woman dropping the contents of her bag and he held on to her ATM card, using it for purchases amounting to over €300.

Det Garda Russell said in the early hours of March 11 last, Keenan smashed a window at the Costa Coffee branch in Emmet Place in Cork and went in looking for cash.

There was no cash inside so he took cosmetics belonging to a customer which had been left behind. He was subsequently arrested last March and made full admissions in relation to his offending. The cosmetics were recovered.

The court heard Keenan suffers from heroin and alcohol addiction. He lives at home where he assists in the care of his elderly mother. He has been in custody since March 11 following his arrest.

Judge Boyle noted Keenan had fully co operated with gardaí in the case. She jailed the father of two for three years, suspending the final 12 months of the sentence with the condition that Keenan be bound to the peace for a period of 12 months. 

She backdated the sentence to last March, when Keenan entered custody.

Cork man admits burglary at Cork cafe and debit card fraud

