In a separate operation, Revenue officers seized a total of €9,000 at the port.
42,000 litres of smuggled beer seized at Rosslare

Revenue officers seized over 42,000 litres of beer. Picture: Revenue

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 12:56
Michelle McGlynn

More than 42,000 litres of beer was seized at Rosslare Europort as part of routine operations.

The smuggled alcohol has an estimated retail value of more than €172,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €80,600.

The beer was discovered in two separate trailers — one accompanied and one unaccompanied.

The trailers arrived on ferries from Dunkirk, France on October 19 and 20.

A man, aged in his 40s, was questioned.

In a separate operation, Revenue officers seized a total of €9,000 at the port.

The cash was discovered with the assistance of detector dog Jasper during routine profiling.

Officers searched an Irish registered van that was booked to board a ferry to Bilbao, Spain.

The money is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

Two Irish nationals, aged in their 20s and 50s, were questioned.

On Monday, officers were granted three-month cash detention orders by Judge Power at Wexford District Court.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

