Cork man accused of attempting to murder mother to face alcohol theft charge

A man who is in custody at the Central Mental Hospital (CMH) on the grounds that he is unfit to enter a plea to a charge of the attempted murder of his mother is to appear in court next month after he was found fit to plead to a charge of stealing alcohol from a supermarket.

Gearoid Coughlan, aged 31 of Ballycoughlan, Innishannon in Co Cork, was previously remanded in custody at the CMH on the grounds that he is unfit to enter a plea in relation to a charge of attempting to murder his mother in Innishannon, Co Cork last June.