Gardaí investigating all circumstances around fatal assault of man, 60, in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the Blanchardstown area over the weekend.

Adnan Asic, 60, was violently assaulted as he walked home towards Blanchardstown Rd North in the early hours of Saturday, October 22.

He was found lying on the road with serious injuries at approximately 3am on the night in question.

Emergency services rushed him to Connolly Hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy was conducted on Saturday evening by State pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at Dublin City Mortuary, the results of which are not being released, for operational reasons.

A garda spokesperson said an incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station, and that a family liaison officer has been appointed.

Adnan Asic was originally from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He had been living in Ireland for nearly 30 years.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Rd North at the junction with the Old Navan Road or the N3 Flyover and surrounding areas between 2am and 3am on Saturday to contact them.

In particular, they wish to speak with any road users travelling in these areas during this time period, and who may have camera footage.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.