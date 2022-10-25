Judge strikes out violent disorder case against Corkman who has since died

A Ballyphehane man who returned from the UK during the summer and was charged with taking part in a violent disorder back in December 2020 has since died.

The case against 31-year-old Robert Delaney was mentioned on the opening day of Cork Circuit Criminal Court where prosecution barrister Sinead Behan said: “That man is now deceased.” Judge Helen Boyle struck the case out.

Robert Delaney had been served with a book of evidence in the case on September 8. On that occasion he was on crutches at Cork District Court when Judge Colm Roberts sent the case forward to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on Monday, October 24, on the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons.

Garda Ronan McGuckin arrested the defendant on his return to Cork from the UK on Thursday July 21. He had been living there for the previous 18 months.

Robert Delaney was charged with engaging in a violent disorder whereby people present in the area would have feared for their safety on December 12, 2020, at Pearse Square, Ballyphehane, and possession of a knife during the alleged incident.

The prosecution objected successfully to bail being granted to the accused because of the seriousness of the alleged incident back in December 2020 at Pearse Square.

It was alleged that the accused was seen retrieving a small, black-handled knife at the scene and using it to threaten others who were present and that he was seen to have bloodstains on his clothing, Garda McGuckin testified.

“He left the jurisdiction following this incident. He is residing at an address in the UK,” Garda McGuckin said. The address on the charge sheet for the accused was his former address at Plunkett Road, Ballyphehane, Cork.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said that when Robert Delaney left Cork there wasn’t any charge against him. The late Mr Delaney subsequently appealed for bail at the High Court, and this was granted. He then appeared in Cork District Court in person for his last court appearance.