Fire service reviews procedures after crews in Clare come under attack

Clare County Fire and Rescue is reviewing its procedures for responding to calls following a recent escalation in antisocial behaviour in one area of Ennis.

On Saturday night, firefighters and gardaí attended the scene of a bonfire in the Cloughleigh area of the town and say they were fortunate to escape uninjured after they came under attack from stone-throwing youths.

While dealing with the incident, stones and other missiles were thrown at personnel and their vehicles. The officer’s side window in one fire appliance was smashed while the vehicle’s windscreen was also damaged and will have to be replaced.

A fire officer, who was in the appliance at the time, escaped injury. The fire appliance sustained other damage also and as a result has had to be taken out of service until repairs are completed.

Other firefighters were struck by an array of missiles including rocks, bottles and sticks but no injuries were reported.

Retreated for their own safety

Personnel extinguished the fire and retreated from the scene for their own safety. Gardaí were informed of the incident and attended but were also targeted.

Those involved were said to have included young children and teenagers, while a number of adults stood by and watched.

Locals have had to call the fire service and gardaí to the area on a number of occasions in recent weeks. Youths have been using bonfires to burn household rubbish and other items according to locals.

Fire crews from Ennis have attended over a dozen calls in the area in recent weeks. In the majority of cases, they and their appliances have been attacked. Gardaí and food delivery companies entering the estate have also been targeted.

Chief fire officer for Clare Adrian Kelly said: "We have attended in excess of 10 small rubbish fires in the Cloughleigh area over last two weeks.

Due to antisocial behaviour while attending these incidents, fire personnel wear full fit kit, including helmets and face shields.

"Last night, a fire appliance window was broken while attending to such an incident. This is completely unacceptable behaviour, and the matter is being treated very seriously.

"Because of this escalation of anti-social behaviour, the Fire Service will be reviewing its procedures. This this may result in a longer attendance time due to the necessity of ensuring it is safe for our personnel before proceeding to incidents in this area."

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí responded to an incident of criminal damage incident on the Childers Road in Ennis yesterday evening. Damage was caused to a window of a Fire Service vehicle, but no injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing.”