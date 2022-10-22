Man, 40s, charged after €137k of drugs seized in Dublin

Man, 40s, charged after €137k of drugs seized in Dublin

Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 10:38
Rebecca Laffan

A man has been arrested and charged after over €137,000 of suspected heroin and cocaine were seized in the Dublin 24 area yesterday evening.

At approximately 5.25pm, as part of Operation Tara, Gardaí from the Tallaght Drugs Unit conducted a search under warrant of a residence in the Tymon Crescent area of Tallaght.

"During the course of this search, suspected heroin with an estimated value of €136,654 and suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €1,001 were seized. The total estimated value of the suspected drugs seized is €137,655," said a garda spokesperson.

All of the drugs seized will now be brought to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

"He has since been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 2, on Saturday, 22nd October, 2022, at 10.30am," it was added.

Speaking about Policing in Dublin, Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, Dublin Region said: "An Garda Síochána are very mindful of the harm that illicit drugs cause in communities, and the significant negative impact caused in all aspects of society by the behaviour of individuals who are under the influence of illicit drugs.

"Yesterday's significant seizure in Tallaght and the seizure of significant quantities of both heroin and cocaine with an estimated street sale value in excess of one million euro (€1,000,000), by Garda personnel attached to the DMR East Divisional Drug Unit, and the arrest of two suspects on 20th October, 2022, is a demonstration of our continued efforts to remove illicit drugs from our streets and communities across the Dublin region, thereby reducing the harm to residents and business communities that is associated with drug related criminality”.

Man to appear in court after over €1m cocaine and heroin seized in major drug operation in Dublin

