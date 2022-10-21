Ex-Defence Forces member gets suspended sentence for having 'extreme' child abuse material

Adrian Short must remain under the supervision of the probation services for 16 months also continue to attend counselling as directed
Judge Greally sentenced Adrian Short to 16 months in prison, suspended in full. File picture

Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 15:53
Eimear Dodd & Claire Henry

A former member of the Irish Defence Forces has been given a 16-month suspended sentence for the possession of child abuse material.

Adrian Short (45) of Corbetstown, Killucan, Co. Westmeath, pleaded guilty to possession of seven images and 14 videos of child pornography at Griffeen Glen Drive, Lucan, Co. Dublin on March 29, 2021.

Passing sentence on Friday, Judge Melanie Greally said: “The videos in particular contained extreme content of children as young as two years, which included sexual intercourse between children and adults”.

Judge Greally said there was no other content stored on any other of Short’s devices and that he had been fully forthright, co-operative and attended his garda interview voluntary.

The judge said according to the probation report he is at low risk of re-offending and that the offence was in the mid-range of offending.

She also noted the mitigating factors include his early guilty plea, his high level of co-operation, the lack of previous convictions, his personal history and in particular, his past personal trauma. Other mitigating factors include the collateral damage of the break-up of his marriage and his now distant relationship with his children.

Short also has a very positive probation report and has expressed remorse and regret for his actions.

Judge Greally sentenced Short to 16 months in prison, suspended in full. Short must remain under the supervision of the probation services for 16 months and he must submit to further monitoring and risk assessments as directed by the probation services. He must also continue to attend counselling as directed.

Person: Adrian Short
Latest

